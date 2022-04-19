Skip to main content

Tymon Mitchell Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Tymon Mitchell has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Junior defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell is entering the NCAA transfer portal following Georgia's conclusion to spring practice this past Saturday.

After coming to Athens as a three-star prospect out of Nashville, Tennessee, Mitchell is entering his fourth year at the collegiate level. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle saw very limited action as a reserve for Georgia over the past three seasons.  Mitchell played in just five games in 2021 and recorded six total tackles. 

The Nashville native becomes just the 12th player to enter the NCAA transfer portal following Georgia's historic national championship-winning season. Thanks to the addition of the transfer portal years back and most recently with the addition of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), rosters are in a constant flux as players look to find opportunities elsewhere if they do not get the playing time they are looking for. 

After not featuring in Georgia's annual G-Day game this past Saturday, Mitchell is another example of a player buried down on the depth chart during his time at Georgia and will now be looking for a new home to play college football next season. However, as many just saw with the recent return of offensive tackle Amarius Mims to Georgia, Mitchell could still return to Athens if he so chooses after putting his name in the portal. 

