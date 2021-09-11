September 11, 2021
Halftime Notes: Georgia vs UAB

It's halftime of Georgia's home opener against UAB. We bring you the news and notes to get you through the half.
We are through just one half of football in Athens, Georgia, between Georgia and UAB. The SI Dawgs Daily Staff brings you our notebook through the first half of play. 

  • The biggest story leading into the game was who was gonna start at quarterback for the Dawgs. Stetson Bennett took the field first for the Dawgs.
  • Those worried about Georgia's offense had no reason to worry as Bennett connected with Jermaine Burton for the 73-yard touchdown of the game's second play. Bennett would finish out the half 8/9 for 269 yards and five touchdowns.
  • The Georgia defense continues to dominate, but UAB has moved the ball a little bit better than Clemson did a week ago. 
  • Brock Bowers is going to be a freak. He already is. His 89-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter showed off his athleticism.
  • Georgia has rotated early and is often on the defensive side of the ball. The Dawgs went deep in the reserves, especially along the defensive line. 
  • Georgia rolled with the same offensive line as they ended the game against Clemson last week. 

Important 1st Half Stats 

Georgia Offense: 

  • Stetson Bennett: 8/9, 269 yards and 5 TDs
  • Georgia Running Backs: 9 carries for 25 yards

Georgia Defense:

  • 2 sacks, 1 interception 
  • Held UAB to 35 passing yards and 57 rushing yards

