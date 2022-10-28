Legendary Georgia Coach Vince Dooley Passes Away

​ATHENS-----Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children Friday afternoon at the age of 90. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fame, Dooley is Georgia’s winningest football coach with 201 victories, six SEC titles, and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the Bulldogs (1964-88). He was also the recipient of numerous awards for his service as director of athletics over a 25 year tenure (1979-2004).

Vince Dooley famously encountered Kirby Smart the night before the national title game back in January.

Head coach Kirby Smart said it was Sunday night when he felt like he received a sign that this was going to go the Bulldogs' way.

As he was headed to his room last night, Smart said the elevator doors opened, and there was Vince Dooley, the legendary head coach of that 1980 football team.

Smart recalled that he felt like it was a sign from God, for Dooley happened to be there in the hallway, locked out of his room and waiting for a key.

Smart saw Dooley after the win, bringing him closely on the field, with the cameras picking up Smart saying "I love you" to the former Georgia Football coach.

