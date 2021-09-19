WATCH: Derion Kendrick Gets First INT With UGA

September 19, 2021
WATCH: Derion Kendrick Gets First INT With Georgia

All-American corner Derion Kendrick got his first interception with Georgia in the third quarter against South Carolina.
Corner Derion Kendrick tallied his first interception with the Georgia Bulldogs against South Carolina on Saturday.

The Gamecocks attempted a screen pass, but the ball was tipped into the air and fell into the waiting arms of Kendrick. A few short plays later, running back Zamir White scored a short-yardage touchdown to further the lead, 33-6.

Kendrick transferred to Georgia during the 2021 offseason after spending his first two seasons with the Clemson Tigers. He was an All-American during the 2020 season and immediately became the No. 1 corner for the Bulldogs upon his arrival.

He has aspirations of becoming an NFL first-round draft pick and believes that Georgia offered him the best opportunity to do that. The Bulldogs had four defensive backs selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, including two top-35 picks at corner.

He has been solid in his first three games with the team. Kendrick has prototypical size at 6-0 and 190 lbs. and has plenty of hip flexibility. He consistently makes plays on the ball and is one of the best man-cover corners Georgia has.

Coming into the season, defensive back was a big question mark for Georgia. They have talent in their secondary, but the group was largely unproven. Kendrick was a massive get for this Georgia coaching staff and made their weakness a strong point.

He should continue his strong play and has big-game experience. Kendrick played in several College Football Playoff games with Clemson and held his own against the college football's best.

