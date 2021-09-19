WATCH: Derion Kendrick Gets First INT With UGA

WATCH: Derion Kendrick Gets First INT With Georgia
Corner Derion Kendrick tallied his first interception with the Georgia Bulldogs against South Carolina on Saturday.
The Gamecocks attempted a screen pass, but the ball was tipped into the air and fell into the waiting arms of Kendrick. A few short plays later, running back Zamir White scored a short-yardage touchdown to further the lead, 33-6.
Kendrick transferred to Georgia during the 2021 offseason after spending his first two seasons with the Clemson Tigers. He was an All-American during the 2020 season and immediately became the No. 1 corner for the Bulldogs upon his arrival.
He has aspirations of becoming an NFL first-round draft pick and believes that Georgia offered him the best opportunity to do that. The Bulldogs had four defensive backs selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, including two top-35 picks at corner.
He has been solid in his first three games with the team. Kendrick has prototypical size at 6-0 and 190 lbs. and has plenty of hip flexibility. He consistently makes plays on the ball and is one of the best man-cover corners Georgia has.
Coming into the season, defensive back was a big question mark for Georgia. They have talent in their secondary, but the group was largely unproven. Kendrick was a massive get for this Georgia coaching staff and made their weakness a strong point.
He should continue his strong play and has big-game experience. Kendrick played in several College Football Playoff games with Clemson and held his own against the college football's best.
