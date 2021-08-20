WATCH: Nick Chubb being Nick Chubb

August 20, 2021
WATCH: Chubb's Impressive Run at Camp

Former Georgia running back Nick Chubb is still impressing in the NFL heading into his fourth season.
Browns running back Nick Chubb is fresh off a new contract extension to keep him in Cleveland through the 2024 season. The deal is worth $36.6 million, with $20 million of that three-year extension guaranteed for the former Bulldog. 

Since becoming the sixth highest-paid running back in the NFL today, the 2018 second-round pick of the NFL Draft has picked up where he left off in his time with the Dawgs. Chubb is a two-time Pro-Bowl selection in his first three years in the league, eclipsing 3,557 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns. 

Now in the midst of his fourth NFL training camp, a clip was posted to Twitter Thursday showing off an impressive run by the former Bulldog in the Browns joint practice with the New York Giants. 

In the past two seasons, Chubb is averaging 91.4 yards rushing per game. Adding in his receiving yards, it jumps to 106.7. 2020 was Chubb's second thousand-yard rushing season as he ran for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns after missing some games due to injury. 

This clip was posted days after the NFL running back launched his own cereal brand, "Chubb Crunch." This is making headlines due to the fact a portion of its proceeds will be given to "First Candle, an organization working to eliminate Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and other sleep-related infant deaths through education while providing support for grieving families who have suffered a loss." according to News 5 Cleveland. 

