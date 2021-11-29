What History Tells Us: Georgia-Alabama

Not many cross-divisional opponents have produced more thrilling games than Alabama and Georgia.

Alabama versus Georgia.

It's an occasion that we've come to see a lot more as of late thanks to head coach Kirby Smart's success in Athens. A rivalry that was dependent upon the SEC crossover schedule, has now added seemingly perrenial matchups in some of college football's biggest games.

Since 2016, when Smart arrived, these two have faced off for a national title, and now two SEC titles.

The most recent matchup came last season in Tuscaloosa, where the Tide overcame a halftime deficit en route to a 41-24 victory. The largest margin of victory since 2015 where Alabama beat Georgia 38-10 in Athens, the last season under Coach Mark Richt.

Georgia opened as a 4.0 point favorite last Sunday, and that line has since moved to Georgia -6.5 according to SISportsBook.com

What History Tells Us: Alabama Offense vs. Georgia Defense

Alabama is scoring 34 PPG in the last three matchups with Georgia.

Alabama averages 162.67 rushing yards per game in the last three

Alabama averages 288.33 passing yards per game in the last three

Alabama is scoring 31.50 PPG in the last ten matchups with Georgia.

Alabama averages 163.30 rushing yards per game in the last ten.

Alabama averages 202.10 passing yards per game in the last ten.

Alabama is no stranger to finding offensive success against Georgia, no matter the strength of Georgia's defense. Going into the 2020 season, many thought that Georgia's defense would see the success that Georgia's 2021 defense has had, and Alabama managed to put up 41 points a year ago.

What History Tells Us: Georgia Offense vs. Alabama Defense

Georgia is scoring 25 PPG in the last three matchups.

Georgia is averaging 143.67 rushing yards in the last three.

Georgia is averaging 267.33 passing yards in the last three.

Georgia is scoring 23.30 PPG in the last ten matchups.

Georgia averages 133.90 rushing yards in the last ten.

Georgia averages 225.60 passing yards in the last ten.

Despite all of the talented defenses that Georgia has had under Kirby Smart over the last three matchups, the game has come down to a single offensive drive. Usually, it's been Alabama making that final offensive drive to seal the game against Georgia, much like it was for Alabama versus Auburn this weekend.

Even with the nation's top defense, who are performing at an elite level in 2021, Georgia will need its offense to put up points and do it for four quarters, no matter the score.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.