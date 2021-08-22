What We Learned From the Second Scrimmage

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is known for playing things close to the vest when in front of the media. But this weekend we learned somethings from the head coach following the second scrimmage.

Georgia finished up its second and final scrimmage of the fall on Saturday. This final scrimmage where the Dawgs try and simulate a game-like scrimmage before heading to Charlotte for the season opener with Clemson.

Like in years past, Kirby Smart took the podium via Zoom to speak with the media to discuss his team's performance following the scrimmage. While it can be hard to draw information from the former longtime Nick Saban assistant, Smart did give us a little insight into how things went down.

Offense Still Getting Healthy

After a week full of talking about the banged-up receiving core of Georgia after months of hype from around the media due to mass amounts of talents returning, those very same injuries were one of the first things brought up in Smart's press conference.

"We are hopeful to get all of those guys back soon. That is the plan with really all of the guys that are injured- we don't have an injury where there are guys out for a long amount of time. We are hopeful to get all of those guys back, I mean every one of them are day-to-day- I mean some of the guys you mentioned can practice now and are practicing. Each one is a different situation but I expect to be full tilt when Clemson comes, when it comes time to play them. We had more guys today than we did at the last scrimmage, we are in a good position."

Arik Gilbert, John FitzPatrick, and Dominick Blaylock are all still out with injuries or other issues. Blaylock is still recovering after two knee surgeries to repair torn ACLs in the last two seasons, while FitzPatrick picked up an injury in fall camp.

FitzPatrick should be available by week one, but questions remain regarding the status of Arik Gilbert, who is dealing with some "personal issues."

Defensive Backs Still Progressing

Smart continually seems to be pleased with the progress from his young defensive back group. This Saturday was the second time the former defensive backs coach himself singled out younger players like Kamari Lassiter and Jalen Kimber for their hard work. In addition, Smart spoke highly of Lassiter once again when speaking with the media.

Kamari, obviously he is the youngest but he has worked all over the place, the guy has played almost every position on the field. He is a bright young player that has good instincts and we have to find a home spot for him to get him more reps and ready to play. But all of those guys have done a great job."

Two Options Emerging at X-Receiver

With the loss of Arik Gilbert, Georgia needs to find someone to play X-receiver. Gilbert was brought in to play the position this summer before spending time away from the team due to personal matters.

With a full week without the former LSU transfer, Georgia seems to have good competition on their hands with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Justin Robinson.

"Yeah, each one of those guys has had a competitive, tough, physical camp. Each one has a different skill set. So, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is a tough, contested-catch guy. He works so hard day-in and day-out with everything he's got. He's a really good special teams player. You know, Justin has taken on a little bit more ownership, in that I'm [Robinson] going to be able to help this team and have a bigger role in this team, whether it's special teams, as a wide receiver, and doing other things - he's getting better.

