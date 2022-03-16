So why did George Pickens select Carson Beck to be the one to throw to him on his pro-day?

George Pickens was one of 16 former Bulldogs putting on a show inside Georgia's indoor facility, "The House of Payne," as commonly referred to in Athens on Tuesday. While the defense will catch the headlines yet again following pro-day, it was another chance for NFL personnel to look at former Georgia wide-out George Pickens.

The Hoover, Alabama, product missed the first eleven games of his junior season as he recovered from a torn ACL that he suffered in the spring of 2021. An injury that is a common one today in the college game put doubt into the mind of many about whether or not they had seen the last of George Pickens in a Georgia jersey after initially suffering the injury.

But as many would go on to find out about Pickens, despite being talked about as potentially the most talented receiver since AJ Green at Georgia always surrounding him, essentially from the day he arrived on campus, Pickens still had a point to prove.

Even with being limited throughout his only three games of the season, where he helped Georgia to the program's first national championship in over four decades, the big-play ability of Pickens never left him after injury. Pickens hauled in two explosive catches against Alabama, one for 37-yards in the SEC Championship, while the 52-yard catch came in the national championship.

The former five-star receiver coming out of high school is still trying to make up for his lack of game film this past season due to injury, thus making pro-day a huge test, which meant he'd need someone to pass to him since Georgia does not have a quarterback entering the Draft this cycle, he hand-picked Carson Beck as the one to work with him in front of NFL personnel.

So why did Pickens choose Beck?

"I was training with Carson [Beck] in 2020, my sophomore year, that COVID year. He came in, and he was ripping it like he's always had that rip; some quarterbacks have touch here or here; he'll just let it go, and that's really what I like because I can catch."

The redshirt sophomore out of Jacksonville, Florida, is your prototypical pro-style quarterback, or as Pickens might say, a "gunslinger." The selection of Beck as the designated thrower for Pickens comes as Beck is beginning spring practice in the midst of competition at quarterback with Brock Vandagriff to see who will be the next man up behind Stetson Bennett as QB2.

