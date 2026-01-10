2026 WR Dallas Dickerson Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs

Dallas Dickerson, a 2026 wide receiver, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

While the Georgia Bulldogs have pretty much wrapped up their 2026 recruiting class, they aren't done making additions just yet. The Bulldogs have secured a commitment from wide receiver Dallas Dickerson.

Dickerson was previously committed to Kentucky and even signed with the Wildcats. However, he requested to be released from his national letter of intent, and that request was granted. Now he is set to play for the Bulldogs this upcoming year.

Dickerson is rated as a three-star prospect, the 575th-best player in the country, the 79th-best wide receiver in the class and the 63rd-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Dickerson took official visits to Oklahoma, Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Kansas State during his recruitment process.

The 2026 wide receiver played at North Oconee High School, so he won't have to travel far to make his transition to college football.

Dallas Dickerson Commits to Georgia Bulldogs

North Oconee wide receiver Dallas Dickerson (9) drives in for a touchdown during a GHSA high school football game against Oconee County in Bogart, Georgia, on Friday, August 15, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bulldogs are now back to having three wide receivers committed in the 2026 class. Brady Marchese was initially part of the class, but he flipped to Michigan on early national signing day. He then got released from his signing following the firing of former head coach Sherrone Moore and has now signed with the Auburn Tigers.

The other two wide receivers in the class are Craig Daindridge and Ryan Mosley. Both are from the state of Georgia, so the Bulldogs really attacked the state this cycle in order to beef up their wide receiver room.

Dickerson is also the second player from North Oconee to commit to the Bulldogs this class. Edge rusher Khamari Brooks is also coming from North Oconee High School, so there is also some familiarity on the roster for Dickerson.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

Terrence Penick, LB

Tyreek Jemison, OL

Blake Stewart, S

Dallas Dickerson, WR

