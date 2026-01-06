2027 Offensive Lineman Kyson Mallard Decommits from Georgia Bulldogs

Kyson Mallard, a 2027 offensive lineman, has decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs.

As the 2026 recruiting class is basically in the rear view mirror at this point, the 2027 recruiting class is going to start heating up. The Georgia Bulldogs already have a handful of commitments in the class, but they just lost one of them.

Offensive lineman Kyson Mallard announced he has decommitted from the University of Georgia. Mallard gave his verbal pledge to the Bulldogs during the 2025 college football season at a Georgia home game, but now it looks like he is going to open things back up and explore his options.

Mallard is rated as a three-star prospect, the 438th-best player in the country, the 27th-best interior offensive lineman and the 46th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.

In a few months, things will really start to get interesting for the 2027 recruiting class. Players will start setting official visits and dwindling their lists down to just a few schools. Some players like to not be committed to another school while exploring other options, and that might be why Mallard elected to decommit from the Bulldogs.

Georgia has typically loaded up recruits in a class during the months of June and July. Once players have taken all of their visits and get a better idea of where each school stands with themself, the Bulldogs typically seem to capitalize on that time of year.

The Bulldogs are now down to five commits for the 2027 class. The latest commitment for Georgia was Aden Starling, a wide receiver out of Texas.

The Bulldogs' main focus at the moment is likely directed at the transfer portal. With the season over and portal now open, the Bulldogs are doing the best they can to both bring in players and retain their own roster. Georgia already has one portal commitment from Clemson safety Khalil Barnes and, just like any program, they have also had a few players announce they would not be returning to Athens for next season.

Georgia Bulldogs 2027 Commits

Donte Wright, CB

Kelsey Adams, OL

Gavin Honore, WR

Noah Parker, RB

Aden Starling, WR

