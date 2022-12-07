Skip to main content

5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens has Decomitted From Louisville

Georgia is back in the mix for star running back Rueben Owens

One of the nation's top running back prospects is back on the market. Rueben Owens, a 5-star running back out of El Campa, Texas, has de-committed from Louisville. 

Georgia has been after Owens from the beginning and will certainly be in contention to land the 5'11 200 lb back. Ohio State - the school Georgia will face in the College Football Playoff - and Texas A&M will push for his services as well.

Owens originally committed to Texas, before de-committing and pledging to Louisville in June. 

Georgia currently has one running back commitment: Roderick Robinson II. Dell McGee and this Georgia staff have had their eyes set on Justice Haynes out of Buford for quite some time now. The legacy running back is still an Alabama commit and with Owens now back on the open market, perhaps Georgia pushes hard for Owens. Sources have confirmed to Dawgs Dialy that Owens and the Georgia staff remained in constant communication throughout his recruitment. 

Owens originally intended to enroll early at Louisville, so one would assume whoever were to land him in the coming weeks, will have him on campus by January. 

2023 Georgia Commits

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
