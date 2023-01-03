Skip to main content

7 UGA Signees Set to Participate in UA All-America Game

The Under Armour All-American game is one of the most prestigious events for high school athletes in the entire country. UGA will have 7 representatives at the event.

Tuesday at 5 PM EST, UGA will be well represented at the Under Armour All-American game, arguably the most prestigious All-Star event in all of high school football.

UGA will have 7 representatives at the event, with the broadcast airing on ESPN. 

Team Phantom

  • 4-star LB Troy Bowles
  • 4-star LB Raylen Wilson
  • 4-star CB Justyn Rhett
  • 4-star S Joenel Aguero
  • 3-star K Peyton Woodring

Team Speed

  • 4-star WR Tyler Williams
  • 4-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba
Notes...

  • 4-star UGA EDGE signee Gabriel Harris is represented as an All-American, but will not participate in the actual event.
  • Duce Robinson, one of the best-unsigned players in the country, is participating in the event. Robinson is a 5-star TE from Arizona, and the Dawgs are considered a major factor, along with USC and Texas. UGA landed a major TE from the west coast a few classes back by the name of Brock Bowers. Can they do it again?

