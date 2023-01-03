Tuesday at 5 PM EST, UGA will be well represented at the Under Armour All-American game, arguably the most prestigious All-Star event in all of high school football.

UGA will have 7 representatives at the event, with the broadcast airing on ESPN.

Team Phantom

4-star LB Troy Bowles

4-star LB Raylen Wilson

4-star CB Justyn Rhett

4-star S Joenel Aguero

3-star K Peyton Woodring

Team Speed

4-star WR Tyler Williams

4-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba

Notes...

4-star UGA EDGE signee Gabriel Harris is represented as an All-American, but will not participate in the actual event.

Duce Robinson, one of the best-unsigned players in the country, is participating in the event. Robinson is a 5-star TE from Arizona, and the Dawgs are considered a major factor, along with USC and Texas. UGA landed a major TE from the west coast a few classes back by the name of Brock Bowers. Can they do it again?

