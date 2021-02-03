Bear Alexander Commits to Georgia

The 2021 recruiting cycle is coming to a close Wednesday. The University of Georgia has one remaining target remaining that will announce his decision: SI99 safety Terrion Arnold.

However, as one cycle comes to a close, the next is beginning to heat up for the Bulldogs. The 2022 recruiting class is already up to seven commits, four of whom have committed in the last two months.

Wednesday, SI All-American candidate and 2022 defensive tackle Bear Alexander announced his commitment to Georgia.

Keithian Alexander was destined to carry the nickname Bear. Of course, it started out as Little Bear, seeing as Keithian's father goes by the nickname Bear. At 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, Keithian is no longer "Little Bear."

He's now The Big Bear.

And Bear is something else on the football field. Dawgs Daily on SI.com spoke with one source that recalled his first time seeing Alexander at a camp as a 14-year-old.

"He came to a camp a few years back, he was like 325 pounds at 14-years-old and moved really well. I think the same day we had Tywone Malone, Maason Smith, Tim Keenan, Jamil Burroughs and Nazir Stackhouse all in attendance and he was still one of the best ones there."

Considering the onslaught of elite defensive tackle prospects in attendance that day, for Alexander to stand out among those players at 14-years-old nonetheless is beyond impressive.

He's also extremely athletic for such a giant young man and it's part of what makes him such a special prospect. For his size, Alexander is graceful.

Despite only playing half a season in 2020 due to transfer rules in the state of Texas, Alexander led his team to a Texas 5A D-I state title on his way to making the second team All-America squad from MaxPreps.

At Georgia, he's a necessity for the 2022 class. Defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt will be out of the program following the 2021 season and Georgia needs a big-bodied athlete like Bear.

