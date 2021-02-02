Latest On Terrion Arnold, Final Prediction

Georgia is looking to end the 2021 recruiting cycle with a bang Wednesday by securing Terrion Arnold's signature.

National Signing Day brings the 2020-21 recruiting cycle to a close this Wednesday.

While most prospects are signing during the early signing period these days, there are still several prominent recruits with decisions to make. One prospect is of particular interest for the Georgia football faithful.

SI99 safety Terrion Arnold is the best unsigned defensive back in the 2021 class. SI All-American ranks him No. 44 overall and No. 5 among all defensive backs. Arnold will choose between Georgia, Alabama, and Florida at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Florida was long through the favorite to sign Arnold. He is a Florida native, hailing from Tallahassee. However, whatever bond he had with the Gators appears to have been weakened. Florida fired safeties coach Ron English after the season. English was the lead recruiter for Arnold.

That was the second blow to Arnold's link to Florida, the other was linebacker Xavian Sorey who signed with Georgia over Florida in the early signing period. Sorey and Arnold have spoken about playing together in college. After signing, Sorey said he planned on recruiting Arnold to Georgia.

The Bulldogs typically have success at positions of need. Early in head coach Kirby Smart's tenure, the Bulldogs loaded up on offensive linemen. Last year, Georgia signed four of the best wide receivers in the 2020 class. Georgia needs new blood in the defensive backfield after the NFL draft and the transfer portal decimated the group.

Alabama is the third party in the three-way dance for Arnold. His signature would give Alabama at least 12 SI99 signees. However, the Crimson Tide are loaded in the defensive backfield, and can't guarantee the same early playing time Georgia can.

The Latest

Arnold has seemingly narrowed things down to Alabama and Georgia. The Crimson Tide have 26 current commits in the 2021 class, and though it may seem they are pinned up against the limit in terms of numbers in this class, they had a mass exodus to the NFL this year.

According to our sources, Alabama is selling Terrion Arnold on becoming the next Patrick Surtain as a corner. Whereas Georgia is selling immediately playing time with a depleted defensive backs group and a future as a versatile defender at a combination of STAR and true safety.

Final Prediction

Alabama 60%, Georgia 40%

Georgia has one major factor in their corner here. According to sources, head coach Kirby Smart has been heavily involved here for several months at this point. The relationship that Terrion Arnold has built with Georgia has been curated by Smart himself.

