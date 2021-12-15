OFFICIAL: Bear Alexander is a Dawg

Bear Alexander was a huge get for Georgia back in February when he originally announced his pledge to be a Bulldog, many are looking to the now IMG Academy product to be “next man up” at nose tackle replacing Jordan Davis or at least play a roll in the succession plan.

Which meant the loss of Alexander back in the summer following a visit to Texas A&M left Georgia with a void in their recruiting class that was in need of finding a replacement for Davis.

Ultimately after mulling over his decision, narrowing it down to Texas A&M and Georgia, Keithan “Bear” Alexander re-upped his pledge to the Bulldogs in October and rejoined Georgia’s recruiting class.

Bear is something else on the football field. Dawgs Daily on SI.com spoke with one source that recalled his first time seeing Alexander at a camp as a 14-year-old.

"He came to a camp a few years back, he was like 325 pounds at 14-years-old and moved really well. I think the same day we had Tywone Malone, Maason Smith, Tim Keenan, Jamil Burroughs and Nazir Stackhouse all in attendance and he was still one of the best ones there."

Considering the onslaught of elite defensive tackle prospects in attendance that day, for Alexander to stand out among those players at 14-years-old nonetheless is beyond impressive.

He's also extremely athletic for such a giant young man and it's part of what makes him such a special prospect. For his size, Alexander is graceful.

Alexander was nothing less than a must-get for Georgia with Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt both expected to exit the program this offseason as they enter the NFL Draft.

