Georgia had been trending recently, but now it's official. Ryan Puglisi, a QB out of Avon (Ct.), has committed to Georgia. Puglisi also held offers from schools like Alabama, Michigan State, LSU, Florida, and others. None of them were able to hold off the Dawgs.

According to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings, Puglisi is a 3-star recruit and is rated as the 359th-best player nationally. There is reason to believe that his ranking will continue to climb and he will reach 4-star status before all is said and done.

Dawgs Daily reached out to sources close to the situation to figure out why this "three star" quarterback is the one the Bulldogs are settling in, and the answer is simple, he's answered every question and checked every box this coaching staff has for the quarterback position. He's a big, physical athlete at 6'3, 205 pounds that produces a tremdendous amount of horsepower.

A dual sport athlete, Puglisi hovers in the mid to low 90s off the mound as a junior in high school, and has thrown the football as long as 73 yards on Friday nights. One source indicated that if Puglisi were to be playing his high school football in a more highly covered and competitive arena like Georgia high school football, he'd be talked about like a five-star. This is an athlete that visited Georgia and Alabama this summer and left with offers. The big name programs are trusting what they've seen because what they've seen is special.

Georgia offered back in June. Since then, it felt like it was UGAs recruitment to lose if they pushed, and they pushed. Puglisi was in town recently to watch UGA trounce Auburn 42-10.

Puglisi will join as the 5th member of UGAs 2024 recruiting class, all five being on the offensive side of the ball.

Ryan Puglisi Highlights

Georgia has seemingly skipped over the quarterback position for the class of 2023 after missing out on Arch Manning. Georgia pursued Manning exclusively from January of the 2022 recruiting calendar onward it seemed. So, with no quarterback in the 2023 class, Puglisi will be the first quarterback to enroll since Gunner Stockton in 2022.

2024 UGA Commits

TE, Landen Thomas

WR, Ny Carr

RB, Tovanni Mizzell

ATH, Sacovie White

QB, Ryan Puglisi

