BREAKING: Georgia Adds Aussie Punter to 2022 Class

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have been on an absolute tear over the last week on the recruiting trail.

Last Thursday, they gained the commitment from the in-state star Malaki Starks. Starks chose Georgia over the likes of Alabama and Clemson. Then Smart and his staff followed up the in-state win with a commitment from North Carolina linebacker Jalon Walker. Walker chose the Dawgs over the in-state Tar Heels and Clemson.

Monday, running back Jordan James committed to Georgia rounding out an incredible week of recruiting for Georgia.

But they weren't done. Australian punter Brett Thorson announced his commitment Wednesday. In a statement Thorson released, he mentioned Smart as being the leading factor:

"To coach Hartley, coach Smart and coach Cochran, thank you for this life-changing opportunity and I look forward to what's to come, along with my family and friends I can't thank you enough for supporting this decision every step of the way and helping me get to this point so far.

I can't wait to get o Athens, join the family, get to work, and play in front of the best fans in the nation!!! Go Dawgs"

Scott Cochran is the team's special teams coordinator. Todd Hartley is the tight ends coach, but has handled special teams in previous coaching stops.

Thorson becomes the 12th member of the 2022 class.

DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

DL Tyre West

EDGE Donovan Westmoreland

DB Deyon Bouie

OLB Darris Smith

LB C.J. Washington

QB Gunner Stockton

DT Bear Alexander (Texas)

ATHLETE Malaki Starks

LB Jalon Walker

RB Jordan James

P Brett Thorson

