Daniel Okonkwo Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Daniel Okonkwo, a 2025 defensive back, has announced his commitment to Georgia football.
Early national signing day has officially begun and players are starting to officially put pen to paper and sign with their selected college team. One player that joined the 2025 recruiting class on signing day though was defensive back Daniel Okonkwo out of Hillgrove High School in the state of Georgia.
Okonkwo is rated as a three-star prospect, the 748th-best player in the country, the 64th-best safety and the 88th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Okonkwo was initially committed to Northern Illinois but late on Monday, Okonkwo announced his decommitment and that he was flipping to the Dawgs. Okonkwo committed to Northern Illinois back in October of this year.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
- Dennis Uzochukwu, OL
- Hezekiah Millender, QB
- Daniel Okonkwo, DB
