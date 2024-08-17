David Sanders Jr. Announces College Football Commitment
David Sanders Jr., a 2025 offensive lineman, has announced his college football commitment between Georgia, Ohio State, Nebraska and Tennessee.
One of the biggest remaining names in the 2025 recruiting class just took his name off the board as offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers. He chose Tennessee over Georgia, Nebraska and Ohio State.
Sanders is rated as a five-star prospect, the second-best player in the country, the best offensive tackle prospect and the best player in North Carolina, according to 247 sports. Sanders took official visits to South Carolina, Nebraska, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Ohio State in that order this summer. Ultimately the Volunteers did enough to earn his commitment.
Georgia was heavily in the mix for Sanders throughout his recruitment, but during the summer, a page was turned and Nebraska and Tennessee were viewed as the two favorites. Tennessee has been on a tear on the recruiting trail as of late, landing big-time prospects in both the 2025 and 2026 recruiting class, and now Sanders has joined that list of players up in Knoxville.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
