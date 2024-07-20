Derek Meadows Announces College Commitment
Derek Meadows, a 2025 wide receiver, has announced his college football commitment.
Big names in the 2025 recruiting class continue to come off the board this summer and another one just announced his commitment. Wide receiver Derek Meadows has announced his college commitment to LSU. His decision came down to Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU and Michigan.
Meadows was initially going to commit on Saturday, July 13th but he pushed it back an entire week. The wide receiver out of Bishop Gorman is rated as one of the best wide receivers in the class. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 68th-best player, the 10th-best wide receiver and the best player in the state of Nevada, according to 247 sports composite rankings.
Right now Georgia has four wide receiver commits - Landon Roldan, Thomas Blackshear, Talyn Taylor, and Tyler Williams.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily