Donte Wright Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Donte Wright, a 2026 defensive back, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
After picking up a commitment from PJ Dean earlier on Monday, the Dawgs continue to roll on the recruiting trail. This time, it's Donte Wright who has committed to the Bulldogs, a defensive back in the 2027 recruiting class.
Wright is rated as a four-star prospect, the 82nd-best player in the country, the 10th-best cornerback in the class and the ninth-best player in the state of California, according to composite rankings. Wright was recently in Athens and it seems like he saw everything he needed to in order to commit to the G.
He joins wide receiver Gavin Honore as the second commit in the 2027 recruiting class for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and his staff have been getting things done on the trail as of late and now it looks like they are even taking care of business in next year's class as well.
With Georgia wrapping things up for the month of June, it will be interesting to see what happens in July.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
