Eight UGA Commits Make ESPN's Newest Top300

Georgia's 2022 recruiting class has some work to do to reach the standards of head coach Kirby Smart but still has eight commits in the ESPN Top300.

Georgia Football fans have become accustomed to recruiting excellence, consistently fighting for a recruiting title — and often times winning — will do that to you.

The 2022 class seems to be off to a shaky start when compared to those standards, however. Though, despite playing from behind at this point, they still have managed to land commitments from 11 players, 8 of which have made ESPN's latest Top300 rankings.

No. 35 - S, Malaki Starks

No. 43 - LB, Jalon Walker

No. 78 - DT, Tyre West

No. 81 - LB, CJ Washington

No. 100 - QB, Gunner Stockton

No. 131 - CB, Marquis Groves-Killebrew

No. 203 - RB, Jordan James

No. 292 - WR, De'Nylon Morrissette

Georgia's (8) commits in the Top300 is one behind Alabama's (9), and two behind LSU's (10). Florida has just (5) commits in the Top300 as of mid-July, which is tied with Missouri at this point in the recruiting cycle.

Georgia has three current commits that didn't make the list. EDGE rusher Darris Smith out of Appling, Georgia doesn't appear on ESPN's Top300 and sources close to the program have indicated that of all the players that will end up in this class, it's Smith that will be the highest riser on rankings like this.

For one, he's 6'5, 240 pounds, and Georgia has testing measurements on Smith that have made him a coveted asset in a class that's filled with excellent edge rushers. Also, he's not a prospect that's well known in the camp circuit simply because he doesn't camp.

Safety JaCorey Thomas is the newcomer to the class for Georgia and he's another name that was barely on Georgia's radar until this summer when he showed up to campus and blew the doors off the coaching staff with his performance. It took less than a month from the time Georgia offered Thomas for him to commit to Georgia. He will likely be another player that is a riser up lists like these.

As for punter Brett Thorson, ESPN doesn't have a single specialist on their list, which is to be expected.

