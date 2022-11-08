Skip to main content

Five-star ATH Elyiss Williams Recaps Visit: "Georgia shut them down"

Elyiss Williams is one of the best young talents in the country, and he has a lot to say following UGAs statement win over Tennessee.

South Georgia consistently produces some of the best high school football talent in the country, and Elyiss Williams is another prospect you can add to that list. 

According to the 247 Composite Rankings, Williams, a Charlton County standout, is a five-star recruit and one of the best athletes in the country. What kind of player is he? Well, just let him tell you.

"I'm a Jumbo-Athlete. I’m a playmaker on offense. I block really good and my hands are certified, when the ball goes up I’m coming down with it. Defensively... I'm very fast off the edge with long wingspan and quick moves. I can shut down one side of the field."

Williams stands at around 6'6 225 pounds and projects at either TE or DE/EDGE. For the most part, colleges aren't limiting him to one specific spot. They want Elyiss Williams the football player, and Williams is confident that he can dominate on both sides of the ball.

Williams has made several known visits to UGA, but this one is likely the most impactful. He really focused on the game itself, and he had a few key takeaways from the stands.

"Georgia got on Tennessee earlier, keeping their defense off the field while the offense was driving down the field scoring in the 1st half. 2nd half the defensive line brought pressure to the Tennessee offense...Tennessee has put up some numbers this year, but Georgia shut them down."

When asked about the atmosphere, his answer was simple: "Insane".

One noteworthy thing when talking with Williams is that he isn't too far into the recruiting process so far. He has heard from schools like Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, and Penn State, but he is taking things slow and isn't working on a timeline.

Instead, he is clearly working on trying to become the best version of himself as he possibly can, and his attention to detail is evidence of that. 

Again, Williams is taking things slow, and letting the recruiting process come to him. But make no mistake about it, there is reason to believe UGA will be a major player in this one for a long time. 

As far as what he wants to see out of UGA in the future? "Discipline, accountability, family."

