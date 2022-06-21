Samuel M'Pemba is arguably the nation's best player that doesn't play the quarterback position, and he's suddenly visiting Athens on Wednesday.

The IMG athlete is ranked within the top-10 on every rankings system available currently, a consensus five-star athlete, and is expected to make his decision among some of the nation's premier football programs.

One of those programs being the University of Georgia, where M'Pemba visited back in April and reported today via social media he will be on campus for an unofficial visit on Wednesday.

Here's what SI All American Analyst, Brooks Austin had to say about M'Pemba:

"Watching Samuel M'Pemba go from 'Perhaps he's an Offensive Weapon out of the slot', to 'Perhaps he's going to be an EDGE' to 'Holy crap, he's a polished edge rusher' in what seemed like an 18-month period. He's done everything at IMG Academy from catch touchdown passes and interceptions, to sacking the quarterback. When you watch his latest tape, however, you see a freakishly bendy edge rusher who can get after the passer in a variety of ways. He's got a serious shot at a top-5 overall evaluation in the 2023 class. He's expected to work mostly as an edge defender his senior season and will likely see tremendous success given the offseason development."

M'Pemba is one of many talented EDGE defenders that Georgia is in pursuit of in the class of 2022. Here's how we ranked them here on Dawgs Daily:

