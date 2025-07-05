Five-Star Jireh Edwards Announces College Football Commitment
Five-star safety Jireh Edwards has announced his college decision.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been on a hot streak on the recruiting trail as of late, but on Saturday, they missed out on one of the top players in the class. Safety Jireh Edwards announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He committed to Alabama over Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn and Oregon.
Edwards is rated as a five-star prospect, the 23rd-best player in the country, the second-best safety in the class and the third-best player in the state of Maryland, according to composite rankings. Edwards took official visits to Auburn, Maryland, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oregon in that order this summer.
Georgia has recruited players in the secondary well this class. They have six defensive backs committed in the class with the most recent commit coming from Chace Calicut. Georgia would have certainly liked to have added Edwards to that list, but it was the Crimson Tide who did enough to earn his commitment.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily