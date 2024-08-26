Former Georgia Football Commit Christian Garrett Announces College Decision
Former Georgia football commit Christian Garret has announced his college decision after decommitting from the Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been running hot on the recruiting trail this offseason but one of their former commits has announced his college decision. Defensive lineman Christian Garrett was at one point committed to Georgia, but after decommitting, he has now announced his commitment to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Christian Garrett, a defensive lineman from Bogart, Georgia has just announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. According to 247 Sports, Garrett is currently a 4-star prospect who is rated as the 147th-best player in the country, the 18th-best defensive lineman and the 16th-best player in the state of Georgia. He decommitted from Georgia on August 11th and announced his commitment to Tech just a couple of weeks later following the Yellow Jackets' upset over Florida State in week zero.
Georgia is still chasing after some massive names in the 2025 recruiting class at defensive line. Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry are two of the top players in the country and the Bulldogs are very much so in the mix to potentially land both of those names.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
