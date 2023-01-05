The NCAA transfer portal has been both beneficial to some teams and hurtful to others. For South Carolina, it has proven hurtful to start the offseason. Notable Gamecocks casualties include Marshawn Lloyd, Jaheim Bell, and now Jordan Burch.

Burch, a former 5-star and top 10 player nationally in the 2020 recruiting class, committed to South Carolina over UGA, Alabama, LSU, and Clemson. UGA made Burch a priority during his recruitment, getting him on campus numerous times for a visit, and oftentimes looked like the team to beat. However, Burch opted to stay in his hometown of Columbia and play for the Gamecocks.

In 3 seasons at South Carolina, Burch finished with 55 solo tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, and 4 PBUs. His 2022 season in Columbia was the best of his career, finishing the year with 28 tackles, 3 PBUs, and 3.5 sacks.

Burch has yet to live up to the expectations laid out for him in high school. However, he has shown some flashes in his 3 years at SC and could benefit from a fresh environment.

Early speculation lists Oregon and UGA as potential landing spots. We cannot confirm if UGA will have interest in Burch, but he does play at a position that we pinpointed as an area UGA could use the portal to improve.

So far, UGA has landed two SEC transfers in former Mississippi State WR Rara Thomas and former Missouri WR Dominic Lovett. We expect more clarity on UGAs portal approach following the national championship game on Monday.

