Georgia Bulldogs Earn Commitment From 2027 Offensive Line Prospect Kelsey Adams
The Georgia Bulldogs have earned a commitment from a prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their 2025 college football season, but remain diligent in their efforts on the recruiting trail. Their efforts have recently paid off, as they have earned a commitment from Kelsey Adams.
According to 247Sports, Adams is a 4-star offensive line prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. He hails from Fairburn, Georgia, and his additions to the Bulldogs class will create some excellent momentum for Kirby Smart and his staff moving forward.
The Dawgs are currently hosting a long list of recruits this weekend as they welcome Alabama into town. Mallard becomes the third player to commit to Georgia's 2027 class and might signify the Dawgs picking up some momentum on the trail.
Georgia will look to continue to add commits to its 2027 class, as well as bolster its 2026 recruiting class, before national signing day.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
