Georgia Football 2026 Offensive Tackle Prospects to Watch
Offensive tackles prospects to watch in the 2026 recruiting class for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Future of Offensive Line Talent: Keenyi Pepe and Malakai Lee
In the world of high school football recruiting, few prospects have earned as much attention as offensive tackles Keenyi Pepe and Malakai Lee. Both are elite players with the size, skill, and potential to dominate at the collegiate level. As they prepare for the next phase of their careers, let's take a closer look at these two rising stars who are already considered among the best in the country.
Keenyi Pepe: A Mountain of Potential
Standing at an imposing 6'7" and weighing in at 295 pounds, Keenyi Pepe out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the nation. Currently ranked as the No. 7 overall tackle in the country, Pepe has all the physical tools to make an immediate impact at the collegiate level. While he remains uncommitted, every major program in the country is keeping a close eye on him, and it’s no surprise why.
When Pepe eventually steps onto a college campus, expect him to pack on some more weight. Given his current size and athleticism, he already has the frame to add the extra pounds without sacrificing his quickness or mobility. His growth will only help him further dominate as a blocker in both the run and passing game.
One of the most impressive aspects of Pepe’s game is his ability to communicate on the field. He’s a vocal leader and an intelligent player who can quickly recognize defensive schemes, such as when a defense is sending a blitz or running a stunt. His pre-snap recognition and ability to direct the offensive line is a skill that sets him apart from many other prospects at his position. A good communicator is essential for an offensive tackle, as it ensures that the whole unit is on the same page, particularly in high-pressure situations.
But what truly makes Pepe a unique force is his sheer power. When he blocks, defenders are often overwhelmed by his raw strength. Whether it’s a bull rush from a defensive end or a power move from an interior lineman, Pepe’s ability to neutralize his opponents with his strength is an unique asset. His combination of size, power, and intelligence makes him one of the most highly recruited offensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting class.
Malakai Lee: The Mauler from Honolulu
Malakai Lee, a 6'6", 318-pound offensive tackle from Kamehameha High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, is another top prospect whose name is quickly rising on recruiting boards. All signs
currently point toward him committing to the University of Michigan, where he would join one of the premier programs in the country. If Lee does indeed land with the Wolverines, Michigan’s already formidable offensive line will be even stronger with his addition.
Lee’s size and physicality are immediately noticeable on tape, but what sets him apart from many other highly-touted offensive linemen is his football IQ and technical proficiency. One of Lee’s strengths is his recognition of inside stunts—a critical skill for any offensive tackle. He has the ability to quickly diagnose when defenders are trying to confuse the offensive line with stunts or twists, and he consistently makes the right adjustments to protect the quarterback and open running lanes.
In pass protection, Lee holds his ground well against a variety of pass-rushers. He’s not only powerful, but he also understands leverage and uses his body effectively to keep defenders off-balance. His ability to anchor down and prevent defenders from getting around him in the pocket is one of the key factors that make him such a solid pass protector. Whether it’s a bull
rush or a speed rush, Lee is able to use his size, strength, and technique to keep defenders in check.
The fact that Lee is already so proficient in both run blocking and pass protection bodes well for his future in college football. With his commitment to refining his craft and his natural physical tools, Lee is poised to be a star wherever he lands.
Conclusion
Both Keenyi Pepe and Malakai Lee are exceptional talents who will make an immediate impact wherever they play next. Pepe’s insane power, communication skills, and potential to bulk up to maybe 315 pounds make him an intriguing prospect for any program. Lee’s technical prowess,
strong pass protection, and ability to read defensive schemes show that he’s ready for the college ranks and could develop into a dominant force on the offensive line.
As they prepare for their college careers, both players represent the next step of elite offensive linemen, and it won’t be long before they are leading the charge for some of the best programs in the nation. Fans and coaches alike will be watching eagerly to see where they land and how they develop into future stars.
