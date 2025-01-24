Georgia Football 2026 Running Back Prospects to Watch
A list of 2026 running back prospects to watch for the Georgia Bulldogs this recruiting cycle.
As college football continues to ramp up recruiting efforts for the class of 2025, one position stands out this year: running back. From the explosive playmakers in Virginia to the high impact athletes down in Florida and California, here are some of the nation's top uncommitted running backs, each of whom is primed to make an immediate impact wherever they land.
Savion Hiter – Louisa County High School, Mineral, VA
Standing at 5'11" and 182 lbs, Savion Hiter out of Louisa County High School in Virginia is currently ranked as the #1 running back in the nation on 247Sports. His combination of size, speed, and vision has made him a standout. Hiter follows his blocks with precision, reading the field and waiting for his moment to burst through the hole. A standout trait in his game is his excellent jump cut, which allows him to make defenders miss and create space.
Additionally, Hiter’s versatility in the passing game makes him a unique threat. He can be lined up in empty personnel, matched up against a cornerback, and he’ll blow by defenders with ease. His ability to contribute to both the running and passing game makes him a complete back and a potential game-changer at the next level. Hiter remains uncommitted and is one of the most sought-after players in this recruiting class.
Derrek Cooper – Hollywood, FL
At 6'1" and 195 lbs, Derrek Cooper out of Hollywood, Florida is another uncommitted talent who is making waves. Cooper was once committed to Georgia but has since decommitted, opening up his recruitment again. Schools like Florida State and Miami are now in hot pursuit of this explosive running back. Cooper is a downhill runner with exceptional vision. He excels at hitting his running lanes quickly and with power. Once he’s past the line of scrimmage, Cooper can do damage at the 2nd and 3rd level, gaining positive yards no matter how the defense tries to scheme against him.
One area where Cooper really stands out is his ability in the screen game. When he catches the ball in space, he becomes a nightmare for defenders, able to break tackles and gain big yardage. As a potential dual-threat back, Cooper’s skill set is sure to bring any offense to life, and with his current uncommitted status, expect a heated recruiting battle for his signature.
Deshonne Redeaux – WestLake Village, CA
From WestLake Village, California, comes Deshonne Redeaux, a 5'10" 195 lb running back with unmatched speed and elusiveness. This electric playmaker is a constant threat whenever he touches the ball, utilizing his speed to break away from defenders. Redeaux’s skills aren’t confined to just offense; he also shines on special teams, particularly on kickoff returns. Teams looking to avoid a big play in the return game will think twice about kicking to him.
Redeaux is a player who consistently gives maximum effort on every play, and his high motor sets him apart from many others. This is a kid who goes 100% until the whistle blows, and that effort, combined with his skill set, makes him an exciting prospect. With no commitment yet, expect big programs to keep a close eye on him.
Javian Osborne – Forney, TX
A 5'10", 195 lb running back out of Forney, Texas, Javian Osborne is another highly sought-after uncommitted talent. Right now, all signs point to Texas being in prime position to land Osborne, who has impressed scouts with his vision, quickness, and agility. Osborne is incredibly difficult to bring down in space, with defenders often left grasping at air as he dances around tacklers. His ability to find open lanes and make defenders miss in the open field makes him a dynamic weapon in both the running and passing games.
Whether it’s breaking through tackles at the line of scrimmage or finishing with a powerful run into the end zone, Osborne has a nose for the end zone. Don’t be surprised if this guy is the focal point of an offense from day one.
Jae Lamar – Colquitt County High School, Moultrie, GA
Lastly, we head to Moultrie, Georgia, where Jae Lamar, a 6'0", 205 lb running back out of Colquitt County High School, has proven himself to be a lightning-in-a-bottle type of player. Lamar is a home run threat any time he touches the ball. His explosiveness out of the backfield makes him a must-have for any program looking to add a dynamic playmaker. With his impressive burst and acceleration, Lamar can leave defenders in the dust if they don’t take the right angles when trying to tackle him.
Once he hits the open field, Lamar has the top end speed to outrun most defenders, and if his team can get him the ball early in the game, it’s only a matter of time before he’s making big plays. Still uncommitted, Lamar’s explosive style of play will likely be the subject of fierce recruiting battles over the next several months.
Conclusion
The 2025 running back class is filled with elite talent, and these uncommitted players are just players you need and want on your team in any conference. Savion Hiter, Derrek Cooper, Deshonne Redeaux, Javian Osborne, and Jae Lamar represent the future of college football at the running back position. With their speed, power, vision, and playmaking abilities, they are set to make an impact at the next level, and it’s only a matter of time before these recruits choose the programs that will benefit from their talents.
Other Georgia News:
- Nate Frazier and CJ Allen Could Join an Elite Group of Bulldogs in 2025
- What Georgia Football Needs Most Heading Into the 2025 Season
- Georgia Bulldogs Finish Outside of Top-5 in Final AP Poll Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily