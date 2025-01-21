Georgia Bulldogs Finish Outside of Top-5 in Final AP Poll Rankings
See where the Georgia Bulldogs landed in the AP Poll at the conclusion of the 2024 college football season.
Following Ohio State’s victory over Notre Dame in the national championship game, the 2024 college football season has officially ended. With no more games left to play and a champion crowned, the AP Poll has released its final batch of rankings for the 2024 season.
Unsurprisingly, the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish headlined the top two spots respectively. However, some closing rankings have left some fans puzzled. One of those rankings involved the Georgia Bulldogs who fell to No. 6 in the final AP Poll rankings. A ranking that was two spots lower than the Texas Longhorns, a team that Georgia defeated twice during the 2024 season.
While final AP rankings mean almost nothing by the end of a college football season. The Dawgs' late slide and questionable placement could provide a spark of motivation for the next season. The Bulldogs will have another tough road ahead during the 2025 regular season. The Dawgs are set to play Alabama and Texas once again and will also travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to face the Volunteers early in the year. It will require a great amount of hard work in the offseason should the Bulldogs wish to return to the national championship game this year.
Final AP Poll Rankings 2024:
- Ohio State (Champion)
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Arizona State
- Boise State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- SMU
- BYU
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Alabama
- Miami (FL)
- South Carolina
- Syracuse
- Army
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Memphis
- Colorado
