Nate Frazier and CJ Allen Could Join an Elite Group of Bulldogs in 2025
Here's how two Bulldogs could become household names of their own within the Georgia Bulldogs' program.
The University of Georgia has an extremely rich history in the sport of football that spans more than one hundred years and possesses numerous iconic moments, players, and jersey numbers. And though no Bulldog number is more iconic than 34, there is another number that has a prestige of its own.
Whether it be Roquan Smith, Todd Gurley, Kamari Lassiter, or DJ Shockley, the number three has become somewhat of an icon in its own right. This year, the Dawgs will have two players who could make the number their own. Running back Nate Frazier and linebacker CJ Allen are expected to each be major contributors to the Dawgs' 2025 season.
CJ Allen joined the Bulldogs roster during the 2023 season and quickly made his presence known. The linebacker started a handful of games as a true freshman and flashed his elite abilities at numerous points in the season. During his 2024 campaign, Allen finished the season second in total tackles and led the defense in passes deflected. With more than a season and a half of experience under his belt, Allen's 2024 season could be his best yet.
Nate Frazier joined the Bulldogs ahead of the 2024 year and was one of this year's "freshmen sensations" as he was the first true freshman to lead the team in rushing yards and attempts since Nick Chubb in 2014. With at least two more years of eligibility remaining, Frazier could become one of the next Georgia Bulldog greats at the running back position.
Should both Frazier and Allen's 2024 seasons live up to the hype, the two players will certainly add their names to the long list of legendary Georgia Bulldogs to dawn the iconic number three.
