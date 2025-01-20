Georgia Football 2026 Tight End Prospects to Watch
Tight end prospects to watch in the 2026 recruiting class for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs have long been known for producing some of the most talented and
well-rounded players at nearly every position, and tight end is no exception. Under the guidance
of Todd Hartley, Georgia’s tight ends have consistently made their mark both in the SEC and
nationally. Hartley, the Bulldogs’ tight ends coach, has proven to be a master of developing
versatile, multi-dimensional players who can impact the game in both the passing and running
games. His influence has helped Georgia build a tight end pipeline that continues to churn out
exceptional prospects.
Lincoln Keyes: Committed to Georgia
One of the newest commits in Georgia’s tight end pipeline is Lincoln Keyes, a 6'5.5", 235-pound
athlete from Saline High School in Michigan. Keyes, who committed to Georgia in November
2024, is a physical and talented player who brings a lot to the table. His strong hands make him
an ideal target for contested catches, an area where many tight ends struggle. Keyes’s ability to
snatch passes even in tight windows is an exciting trait, and his tenacity to go up and get the
ball in traffic makes him a threat on every play.
Beyond his receiving prowess, Keyes’s blocking ability sets him apart. He excels at breaking
down his feet when perimeter blocking against defensive backs, using his size and footwork to
control the edge. His football IQ is also impressive, especially when faced with zone coverage.
Keyes is quick to read the defense and identify soft spots in coverage, allowing him to find open
areas and give his quarterback a reliable target. These qualities make him a perfect fit for
Georgia’s offense, where versatility and execution in multiple aspects of the game are crucial.
Brock Harris: The 6'6" Force Out of Utah
Brock Harris, a 6'6", 235-pound tight end out of Utah, is another exciting prospect who may
soon be making a college football program very happy. Though not yet committed, Harris is
quickly gaining attention for his imposing size and ability to dominate smaller defensive backs.
When matched up in one-on-one situations, Harris uses his considerable weight advantage to
bully defenders and win contested routes almost every time. His physicality makes him a
nightmare for defensive backs, particularly when he gets a head of steam on a route.
What really sets Harris apart is his commitment to blocking. Many tight ends will avoid the
physicality of blocking, but Harris takes great pride in his ability to finish blocks through the whistle. His strength in blocking makes him an asset in the quick pass game, and his ability to
execute blocks with consistency shows his well-rounded nature as a tight end. Harris is a player
who knows how to make his presence felt on every play, whether it’s creating separation in the
passing game or setting the edge for the running back.
Hezekiah Kent: A Game-Changer from Brunswick, GA
One of the most intriguing in-state targets for Georgia football is Hezekiah Kent, a 6'5",
300-pound behemoth from Brunswick, GA. Kent is an athlete who defies expectations, as he
combines size, speed, and agility in a way that is simply astonishing. Watching Kent in person
during Brunswick’s scrimmage game against Ware County last year was an eye-opening
experience. Despite weighing in at 300 pounds, Kent moves like a running back, showing
remarkable agility for his size.
Kent is not only a force in the blocking game, but he also has the hands and vision to be a
serious threat in the passing game. When he catches the ball, it’s clear that the play is likely
going to result in a big gain. He’s hard to bring down in the open field and creates mismatches
with smaller defenders. To add to the intrigue, Brunswick has even used Kent as a quarterback
at times, making it even harder to fathom trying to stop him from carrying the ball. Currently
uncommitted, Kent is a player Georgia should continue to watch closely as they look to add this
physical player to their roster.
Matt Ludwig: The Route-Running Sensation
From Billings, Montana, Matt Ludwig has established himself as a standout in the tight end
world. Though all signs currently point to Nebraska as the likely destination for Ludwig, his
route-running ability and after-the-catch speed have made him a sought-after recruit. Ludwig is
known for his sharp, precise route-running, a trait that sets him apart from many tight ends who
struggle to create separation. His ability to get open with quick, efficient cuts makes him a
reliable target for any quarterback.
Once Ludwig has the ball in his hands, he accelerates quickly and shows impressive speed for
his position. This after-the-catch ability is what has made him one of the more dangerous tight
ends in the recruiting class. Ludwig’s skill set is a prime example of the type of tight end talent
that is developing in the football world today.
Conclusion
Georgia’s success in developing tight ends is a testament to Todd Hartley’s skill as a coach and
his ability to identify talent that fits the program’s needs. Whether it's developing physically
imposing players like Lincoln Keyes and Hezekiah Kent, or dynamic athletes like Brock Harris
