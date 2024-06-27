Georgia Football Commit Dontrell Glover Talks Commitment, Future with the Bulldogs
Georgia football offensive line commit Dontrell Glover talks his commitment to the Bulldogs and his relationship with the coaching staff.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been gaining a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail as of late and one of the most recent members to join the 2025 class is offensive lineman Dontrell Glover. The Langston Hughes High School prospect committed to the Bulldogs just a few days ago.
We had the opportunity to catch up with Glover after his recent college commitment to discuss what led to his commitment to Georgia, what the relationship with the staff has been like and more. Here is what Glover had to say:
On why he chose the University of Georgia:
"Staying at home I know I can be great and I am going to a school that is great."
On what the relationship with offensive line coach Stacy Searles is like:
"The relationship is great. They call me every day. So it's good just checking on me and the family at all times," Glover said.
Glover is joining a Georgia offensive line room that is loaded down with talent. This past recruiting cycle, Georgia reeled in six offensive line commitments and one of the biggest classes college football has ever seen from a physical standpoint. However, Glover made it very clear that he does not shy away from competition and is naturally a competitive player. He both embodies that through his play style and his words.
We also asked Glover about a recent tweet of his that mentioned "Georgia Finna Be On A Whole Different Level My Class Tryna Go In & Do A 4 Peat !!!" When asked if he had anything else to tell Georgia fans in response to that, he kept it nice and simple with a, "Go Dawgs!"
Glover is rated as a four-star prospect, the 285th-best player in the nation, the 16th-best interior offensive lineman and the 34th-best player in the nation according to 247 sports composite rankings. Georgia's 2025 is now up to 16 total commits and is on track to potentially taking the number one overall class. That would make it two years in a row that the Bulldogs took that title.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily