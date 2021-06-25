FILM: Who is JaCorey Thomas? What Does he add to 2022 class?

Get to know Georgia's latest class of 2022 commit, JaCorey Thomas. Where he will play in college and what he brings to the table for the Bulldogs.

Georgia got back some momentum on the recruiting trail Friday afternoon as 2022 ATH JaCorey Thomas pledged his collegiate football future to the Bulldogs.

A lesser-known prospect in the Georgia circles, Thomas is a talented player from Orlando, Florida that some Bulldog fans may have not been privy to prior to Friday's announcement. Don't worry, we here at Dawgs Daily got you.

Thomas is a 6'1, 190 pound athlete that's done a little bit of everything for Boone High School in Orlando. He's played safety, he's played receiver, he's played in the box, he's played center field safety as well. Though for Georgia, he will likely remain at safety according to the sources we've spoken to.

Possessing a thick and compact frame, Thomas strikes his opponents and is a plus tackler from his secondary position. He has elite ball skills, stemming from his days moonlighting as a wide receiver in high school and given his return capabilities as a high school prospect, he will be a threat to score if and when he turns the opposition over in college.

Here's a look at JaCorey Thomas's junior high school highlight tape.

2022 Commits

QB, Gunner Stockton

DT, Tyre West

CB, Marquis Groves-Killebrew

S, Malaki Starks

LB, Jalon Walker

RB, Jordan James

LB, CJ Washington

WR, De'Nylon Morrissette

P, Brett Thorson

EDGE, Darris Smith

S, JaCorey Thomas

