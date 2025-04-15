Georgia Football Commit Officially Shuts Down Recruitment
Georgia football commit Seven Cloud has officially shut down his recruitment.
The Georgia Bulldogs are currently working on their 2026 recruiting class after finishing with yet another strong group of players in the 2025 group. There is still a long way to go before early national signing day but it looks like Georgia fans won't have to worry about losing one of its current commits.
Seven Cloud announced via social media on Tuesday that he has officially shut down his recruitment. The JUCO product is rated as the number one player in this year's JUCO class and has been committed to Georgia since December of last year.
Cloud recently took an unofficial visit to Florida State and was set to take official visits to UNC, Florida State, Georgia and South Carolina but that may no longer be true after the latest news.
The Georgia native initially committed to the University of Georgia out of high school back in 2021 but had to go the JUCO route instead. Now, after spending multiple seasons at Butler Community College, he is set to officially join the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs currently have seven commits in the 2026 recruiting class with Cloud being the only current defensive line commit. The most recent commit for Georgia is safety Kealan Jones, who committed the day of Georgia's spring game on Saturday. Georgia is also currently in the mix for several top recruits such as quarterback Jared Curtis and offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
