WATCH: Jordan Hall Talks Road to Becoming an All-American, Enrolling at Georgia

The first thing that will stick out when watching Jordan Hall take the football field is his pure joy for the game. He was also one of the more outstanding players this week at the All-American bowl.

Players that come out of Westside high school in the state of Florida like Jordan Hall typically don't end up in the position that he is currently in. Being nominated as a high school All-American and earning the opportunity to go play at the collegiate level at a school like the University of Georgia is not a common occurrence.

He talked about becoming an Al-American and becoming a Bulldog after finishing up a week of competition here in San Antonio at the Adidas All-American Game.

Q: How does it feel to have finally finished your high school career?

"Man I feel pretty accomplished. I mean, I did something nobody else from my high school did was go All-American. So basically be one of the highest recruited players ever to come out of my school, and it's a blessing honestly. I love the situation I put myself in for my family."

Q: Where does your joy for football come from?

"I mean I naturally grasp the game and this was something that I could always rely on as a kid, so that was really it man. I really dedicated myself to it and once I dedicated myself to it and I saw everything that I never dreamed I could get to come to fruition it's just a blessing, honestly. I'm just grateful I could be in this position."

When a player loves the game of football as much as Hall does, that also tends to create an even greater motivation to find ways to get better. And that's exactly what Hall displayed when discussing what he is most looking forward to about becoming a Georgia Bulldog.

"Getting in the weight room. That's something I really want to do and recover my body. I think that's something most athletes look over, I know that rejuvenation and recovery is a big thing, so I want to make sure that I am one of those dudes that makes sure I have that done."

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN