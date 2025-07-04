Georgia Football Fourth of July Recruiting Update - Fireworks Inbound
A fourth of July recruiting update for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a massive month of recruiting in June as they landed a litany of players in the midst of official visits taking place. The Dawgs have 26 players committed in the 2026 class and they are set to potentially land some other big names in the month of July.
The first name to watch is tight end Brayden Fogle. He is set to announce his decision on the fourth between LSU, Penn State and Georgia. The Bulldogs have picked up some momentum here, and it seems like they are in good shape to add a second tight end to the class. Penn State has also been pushing hard for Fogle.
Another tight end that is set to commit this month is Kaiden Prothro on the 12th. Georgia has been trending for a while with Prothro. He is listed as a tight end, but there is a possibility that he could play some wide receiver at the next level as well. One of the top prospects in the state of Georgia and the Dawgs are doing everything they can to make sure he is staying home.
Safety Tyriq Green is also set to commit on the 12th. The Buford safety is rated as a four-star prospect and Georgia made a good impression during his official in the month of June. The Dawgs have locked down several defensive backs in the class already and Green looks like a likely option to be added to the group as well.
Two other names to keep an eye on during this month are running back Derrek Cooper and linebacker Tyler Atkinson. Cooper was initially set to commit on the 12th but has since moved his commitment date. He has not announced an official date, but it still seems likely that he will commit in the month of July. Georgia and Miami seem to be the two big players there.
Atkinson has also not yet set a commitment date, but with most of the top names already committed to a school, it seems likely he will make his big announcement sooner rather than later. Georgia is continuing to battle against Ohio State, Texas, Clemson and Oregon for the five-star linebacker, and the Bulldogs have been doing everything they can to ensure he follows the lineage of blue-chip linebackers playing for Glenn Schumann.
The month of July isn't going to have as many commitments as June did for Georgia, but there are some massive names left on the board that Georgia is in the mix for. Needless to say, it's setting up to where some fireworks might be set off this month for the Dawgs on the trail.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
