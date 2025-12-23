Will the Michigan Wolverines hire Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann?

The Michigan Wolverines are currently in the midst of preparing for a bowl game while also trying to search for the program's next head coach after Sherrone Moore was fired for having relations with a staff member, along with a list of other things. One name that keeps getting thrown around, mostly by people on the internet, is Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.

So, will Michigan end up hiring Schumann to be their next head coach?

Is Glenn Schumann Considering the Michigan Job?

Georgia Defensive Glenn Schumann takes the field before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. | Joshua l. Jones Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For starters, Michigan is a hot mess right now. Recruits from the 2026 recruiting class are already starting to dip out and players from the roster will do the same in the transfer portal once that is officially open and once the school names a head coach. On top of that, the university is also under investigation and Michigan might be looking for a new athletic director soon as well.

So while Michigan is one of the top programs in the country and a very attractive job in the industry, it doesn't exactly have its typical shine right now.

Feeding off of that, Schumann has been at Georgia since Kirby Smart was hired to be the head coach and was previously a graduate assistant at Alabama. The Philadelphia Eagles had interest in Schumann being their defensive coordinator and Schumann also interviewed for the North Carolina head coaching job last year, yet he is still at Georgia.

Needless to say, it seems like Schumann is waiting around for the right opportunity to take the next step in his career, and taking the head coaching job at Michigan right now would kind of go against the idea of waiting for the right moment.

Another aspect to be considered is that Will Muschamp has just recently taken the defensive coordinator job at Texas. That's significant because if Georgia felt like Schumann had interest in the Michigan job or they felt like they might lose Schumann this offseason, they might have told Muschamp to hold off on taking the Texas job because the defensive coordinator job at Georgia was about to open up.

Instead, Muschamp is at Texas and Schumann remains at Georgia.

For now, the Schumann to Michigan news is just rumors being spread on social media, meanwhile, Biff Poggi has already interviewed for the head coaching position. Could Schumann take the job? Sure. There is probably a world where that happens, but it seems very unlikely that it will be this time around under these circumstances.

