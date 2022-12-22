Buying Stock: 5 Georgia Signees to Invest In

The 2023 signing class is all but in the books with early national signing day bringing in 24 letters of intent from 26 commits, with two targets — Jordan Hall (Dec. 22) & Duce Robinson (February) — still left on the board for the Bulldogs along with a few expected portal additions.

So, with the proverbial bow wrapped atop this signing class, let's invest in a few "stocks" shall we?

1. DL Jamaal Jarrett

Jordan Davis did wonders for UGA during his career, and you best believe that the Dawgs have been trying to find a similar guy to play on their defensive front. Standing at 6'6 and north of 350 pounds, Jarrett is about as close as you can get to Jordan Davis. With that size, you best believe that he will be physically overwhelming for almost any offensive lineman he goes up against. This means that he will demand double teams, freeing up some of his other teammates to go to work. Jarrett isn't just limited to his size and strength. Believe it or not, he is athletic enough to play all over the defensive line, even at defensive end on the high school ranks. It's hard to see Jarrett not quickly becoming a staple on the UGA defensive front, which is why you should buy stock in him now. One will recall Jordan Davis being implemented into a football team in 2018 that was being bludgeoned by the run before the then-freshman stabilized things.

2. WR Anthony Evans

Each cycle, UGA makes it a priority to add a speedy playmaker at WR. UGA had quite the haul at the receiver spot in the 2023 cycle, but none have the speed that Anthony Evans does. Evans runs a 10.27 100 meter, making him one of the fastest players in the country. With his speed, he will serve as a deep ball threat for UGA, but his game isn't limited to that. He is surprisingly physical for a smaller receiver, showing the ability to climb the ladder and highpoint the football. Along with his track speed, he is fairly twitchy as well, which means he could take the ball to the house on a screen or route underneath. His speed alone will allow him to iron out a role early on in his career, and as he adjusts to the game, he could start to develop into a big-time weapon for Todd Monken.

3. DB Joenel Aguero

Aguero is yet another Georgia signee that has 1st round-pick upside. Aguero is projected at safety, but he is so gifted as an athlete that he could play on both sides of the ball and produce at a high level. Aguero is a true "striker" style defensive back, flying down the field to deliver jarring blows on receivers. I would describe him as having a "heat-seeking missile" playstyle. Along with his physical attributes, Aguero is a smooth runner that can match up man-to-man against receivers without posing much of a matchup problem. Aguero has SEC tools and plays a violent brand of football. Once he spends a few years honing in on his game, he has the potential to develop into a bonafide NFL prospect.

4. DB Kyron Jones

Jones is listed as an RB by recruiting services but is projected to play DB at the next level. More specifically, cornerback. At Georgia, you have to be long, fast, and physical to play CB. Jones checks all those boxes. He has a stout 6'1 200-pound frame, already physically ready to play DB in the SEC. As far as speed, he has 10.3 100-meter speed and is used to being physical with his experience as an RB. Jones will need some development before he is ready to enter the rotation, especially as a tackler in the open field, but with his physical tools and UGAs track record with developing under-the-radar DBs, Jones could have as bright of a future as anyone in UGAs defensive backfield.

5. Joshua Miller

According to most recruiting services, Miller is listed as one of UGAs lowest rated signees in the 2023 recruiting class. So, if you want to pinpoint a guy that could outplay his ranking, Miller is a perfect candidate. To play offensive line in the SEC, you have to be built well and have to be a great athlete, especially at UGA. Miller fits that mold. Standing at around 6'5 305, Miller has a great frame to build upon and has the required athleticism to spare. He showcases the ability to fly down the field and search for defenders to get his hands on. Spends most of his time at offensive tackle, where his athleticism and twitchiness translate to his pass set. Miller is a little raw and needs some development, but he checks so many physical boxes. After a year or two, don't be surprised to see Miller creeping up the depth chart.

