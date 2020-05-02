Georgia Football Recruiting: Must-Have Targets in 2021 Offense Edition

The University of Georgia's 2021 class has just seven commits, with just three of those commits — Brock Vandagriff, Micah Morris, and Lovasea Carroll — coming on the offensive side of the football.

And with SEC schools like Tennessee and LSU gaining steam on the recruiting trail headed into the summer, we felt it necessary to identify the must-have prospects on each side of the football. We will start with the offense.

1. OT, Amarius Mims

Sure, Georgia brought in three of the nation's top offensive tackles in the 2020 recruiting cycle with Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge, and Chad Lindberg, but Mims is the type of talent that you'd take no matter what the depth chart looks like upon his arrival. He's 6'8, 320 pounds, and is extremely athletic, even lining up as a halfback for Bleckley County high. He told Dawgs Daily in a recent interview that he likes Athens a lot and has grown close to Brock Vandagriff:

"I enjoy it every time I go up there (Athens), I have a good conversation with all the coaches. Of course, me and Brock (Vandagriff, 5-Star Georgia QB Commit) are really close and we talk a lot, so I like going. I like everything about Georgia"

Mims was originally going to wait until around October to make his decision, but don't be surprised if an announcement comes sooner rather than later.

2. TE, Brock Bowers

Despite our belief that Georgia will likely take two tight ends in the 2021 class, Brock Bowers is this high on the list for good reason. The 6'3, 225-pound prospect is the ideal athlete for the modern pro-spread that Georgia will be transitioning to under new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. Todd Hartley has been on a tear on the west coast in recent years, and Bowers is certainly his next target. Expect the tight end to be used much more than in recent memory, at least that's what Monken has relayed to Bowers:

"He seemed really excited (to be at Georgia) and he seemed like he wanted to throw the ball to the tight ends a bit more than they have in the past. Overall the new hire (of Todd Monken) didn't have that much of an impact, but I definitely like Coach Monken. It was nice getting to sit down and talk with him."

3. RBs - Edwards, Brown, Johnson

Between Donovan Edwards, Cody Brown, and LJ Johnson, there will likely be a second back to go along with Lovasea Carroll in the 2021 class for Georgia. It's just a matter of who. Edwards is the prototypical "all-purpose" back out of Michigan and is the most like Carroll in terms of skillset only slightly better in my opinion. As for LJ Johnson, just take a minute and watch his highlight tape and you'll see a grown man playing big boy Texas football and making it look easy.



However, based on the constant reminders on social media and interviews alike, Cody Brown and Amarius Mims are adamant about playing together in college. Of the three backs, his skill set would likely pair best with Carroll. He would be the thunder to Carroll's lightning.

4. WR, Deion Colzie

From the moment Colzie de-committed from Notre Dame, Georgia coaches, and commits were all over the 6'4 wide receiver from Athens Academy, mere miles from the steps of Sanford Stadium. It should go without saying that Georgia could potentially struggle to land top-end receivers such as Colzie in the 2021 class because of the success they had the position in 2020. Though, we know Colzie is certainly a want for Kirby Smart and the coaching staff. Like most of the top offensive targets, including Bowers and Mims, Brock Vandagriff is being placed in charge of recruiting Colzie.

5. OG, Dylan Fairchild

Look, I wanted to place Terrence Ferguson here at No. 5, and he's certainly a take in this class, but as our lead recruiting analyst, Blayne Gilmer has rightfully convinced me, they need another elite guard. Dylan Fairchild is exactly that. An undefeated state champion in the heavyweight division, Farichild's body reminds me of former 5-star Ben Cleveland. 300 pounders shouldn't be this cut up, and they shouldn't have this little amount of body fat on them. Now, Fairchild isn't exactly 6'7, but he will be just as physically imposing upon arrival in Athens, assuming they do indeed land him

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.