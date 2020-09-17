SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Recruits Respond to Georgia's New Uniforms

Brooks Austin

Just nine days before Georgia heads up to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks, they took over social media by unveiling their newest uniform combinations for the 2020 football season. 

We saw social media respond with overwhelming approval from the Georgia fan base, but what about the recruit's opinion of the newest uniforms? 

Well, we've reached out to several current commits and top targets in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 recruiting classes and have heard back. 

2021

Brock Vandagriff responded that he thinks they are sharp, and he really liked the new design and how the numbers look on the jerseys. He went onto say that the "Together / Equality" patch on the left shoulder of both uniforms is "An important addition to the new stitches." 

David Daniel with "That black jersey is HARD, but they don't wear them enough." A sentiment that many Georgia fans share with the 2021 safety commit, and perhaps the overwhelming response will lead to Georgia wearing them a bit more often. 

Micah Morris said, "I think they are a good mix of old and new, Go Dawgs!!"

Nyland Green agreed with Daniel saying "Those black ones hit." With Green being one of the biggest remaining targets for Georgia in the 2021 cycle, everything helps at this point. Especially considering the ban on in-person recruiting has been extended to January 1st of 2021. 

In typical Amarius Mims fashion, he was quick and to the point with a simple, "They hard."

2022

Jacurri Brown, a quarterback down at Lowndes High School just recently received an offer from Georgia and he just said, "Pretty Drippy" with a fire emoji. 

2022 UGA commit, Marquis Groves-Killebrew said "I really like the white on red though!!! Definitely my favorite." 

WR Target, Sam M'Bake said they were "Tuff" with a fire emoji, and said that the "Together and Equality" patch was unique, that he hadn't seen that. 

2023

Caleb Downs is one of the nation's top overall prospects in the 2023 class. The Mill Creek safety prospect has over a dozen Power-5 offers and is already committed to the Adidas All-American, he said "Yea those are hard especially the white and red one." When asked if uniforms will impact his recruitment he said "I mean a little. I don't want to play for a school that doesn't have unis." 

Justin Benton is a UGA legacy (his father Phillip Benton was a teammate of Kirby Smart's), He said, "Them things are straight fire! I like them better than the red and grey." 

Aveion Terrell, one of the nation's top corners in the 2023 class and younger brother of Atlanta Falcon first-round pick, AJ Terrel said "OMG, those are hard." 

Cayden Lee, a wideout from Hillgrove High school in Cobb County said, "I like the collar with the spike and the red and white. I didn't even notice the patch. That's the best thing out of the whole unis. I like the national championship patch as well. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams

It may seem like something small, but these athletes definetly care about how they are gonna look on the field. Look good play good

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Georgia Unveils New Uniforms for 2020

The University of Georgia has unveiled new jerseys they will wear heading into the 2020 football season. A new white on red combination and an new black jersey.

Brooks Austin

by

MattySolo

Offensive players that have a short leash in 2020

Georgia football enters the 2020 with a stacked roster and it has some players high on the depth chart at risk of dropping if they don't start the year strong.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

LIVE: Georgia Bulldog, Davis Thompson Fighting for Lead at The U.S. Open

Current Georgia Bulldog, Davis Thompson is the current leader at the U.S. Open. Follow for Live Updates on Thompson's opening round.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Smart Calls Upon Pickens to Lead More, Grow Up Faster

George Pickens is immensely talented, and heading into his second season at Georgia, Kirby Smart is looking for the sophomore to lead more.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

NCAA Announces Start Date for College Basketball

The NCAA has officially announced its start time for the 2020-2021 college basketball season, along with other guidelines.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

Jordan Davis Talks Weight and Conditioning Levels Entering 2020

Jordan Davis is one of the best interior defensive linemen in college football. He addressed his weight and conditioning levels entering the 2020 season.

Brooks Austin

by

Misslelauncher1

Freshman Most Likely to Finish Strong in 2020

Georgia hauled in an elite recruiting class in 2020. Some players will be stars on day one, others need a year to develop, but a few will likely emerge later this year.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Nolan Smith and 'The Wolfpack'

Smith entered Georgia's program with plenty of anticipation and expectations, now he's gaining experience from Lorenzo Carter and David Bellamy.

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart Debunks Long-Term Risks of COVID-19

Kirby Smart has been adamant about the safety of his players playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tuesday, he debunked the idea of long-term risks.

Brooks Austin

Smart Reveals Daniels Had Knee 'Cleaned Up' Following Surgery

JT Daniels tore his ACL in the opening game of the 2019 season, and Kirby Smart reveled that Daniels had the knee cleaned up and it's slowed his return.

Brooks Austin