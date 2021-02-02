Who is Bear Alexander?

SI All-American Candidate, Bear Alexander is set to make his commitment on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know about the monster defensive tackle.

The 2021 recruiting cycle is coming to a close this Wednesday. The University of Georgia has one remaining target left to announce his decision, and that's SI99 safety, Terrion Arnold.

Though as one cycle comes to a close, the next is beginning to really heat up for the Bulldogs. The 2022 recruiting class is already up to seven commits, four of which have committed in the last two months.

Wednesday, SI All-American Candidate and 2022 defensive tackle Bear Alexander is set to make his college commitment.

Keithian "Bear" Alexander was destined to carry the nickname Bear. Though it started out as Little Bear, seeing as Keithian's father goes by the nickname Bear as well. At 6'4, 325 pounds, Keithian is no longer "Little Bear."

He's now The Big Bear.

And Bear is something else on the football field. Dawgs Daily on SI.com spoke with one source that recalled his first time seeing Bear Alexander at a camp as a 14-year old.

"He came to a camp a few years back, he was like 325 pounds at 14-years old and moved really well. I think the same day we had Tywone Malone, Maason Smith, Tim Keenan, Jamil Burroughs, and Nazir Stackhouse all in attendance and he was still one of the best ones there."

Considering the onslaught of elite defensive tackle prospects in attendance that day, for Bear Alexander to stand out amongst those players, at 14-years old nonetheless, is beyond impressive.

He's extremely athletic for such a giant young man as well, it's part of what makes him such a special prospect. He's seemingly graceful at 6'4, 325 pounds.

Despite only playing half of a season in 2020 due to transfer rules in the state of Texas, Alexander led his team to a Texas 5A D-I state title on his way to making the Second Team All-American squad from MaxPreps.

Wherever he goes, Alexander is going to provide an immediate presence along the defensive line. However, at Georgia? He's a necessity in this 2022 class. Defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt will be out of the program following the 2021 season, and Georgia needs a big-bodied athlete like this pronto.

