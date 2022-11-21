Head coach Kirby Smart always makes noise late in recruiting cycles. He manages to slip into recruitments late and sway elite prospects, something very few can do successfully.

Smart made corner Travis Hunter his top priority down the stretch last year. Hunter shut down his recruitment after committing to Florida State early in high school, but Georgia convinced him to visit officially.

While they didn't land his services, Hunter did flip to Jackson State. There's something to be said for having a coach that can convince athletes to alter a life-changing decision weeks before signing day.

It appears Smart has honed in on another target. Tight end Nyckoles Harbor is a generational athlete who could also play edge rusher in college.

However, Georgia views him as a pass catcher. Harbor reportedly told Michigan he wanted to play tight end, so the interest matches up. South Carolina and Michigan are the two primary contenders, with LSU and Maryland lurking not far behind.

Harbor announced his decision date on Sunday afternoon, bypassing early national signing day. He will decide on February 1, but not before taking official visits to Georgia, LSU, and Maryland.

In a recent interview, Harbor mentioned that he's intrigued with how the Bulldogs use tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers has become a revelation for this program, becoming one of the most prolific players in school history.

Harbor may not be as refined as Bowers, but he has arguably more athleticism, as insane as that sounds. He's an Olympic-level track star intending to participate in track and field at the next level.

Georgia also offers a strong track program, something Harbor admitted he would consider. Smart has just gotten in on the fun here, but things could get interesting shortly.

