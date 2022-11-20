LORMAN, MISS. — Travis Hunter knew the moment he hit the ground in the right corner of the end zone, rolled over on his side and came up with the football in his right hand that he’d given Jackson State a blessing that would have a lasting impact.

He pointed at the spot for his teammates. He pointed to the spot, roughed up due to an unbelievable and far-fetched left foot toe drag, for the officials. The Tigers’ two-way star, a freshman sensation that shocked a surplus of Power 5 programs and shook the balance of power in college football last December by committing to Jackson State, had hauled in a miraculous catch between two of Alcorn’s best secondary talents in Calvontay Key and Keyron Kinsler Jr.

The 6’1”, 165-pound star—who has often put fear in the eyes of opposing quarterbacks when he’s playing cornerback on defense—knew that he had given JSU (11–0, 8–0) the critical final score in a 24–13 victory on a cold Saturday night at The Reservation. Despite his conviction, however, the officials initially disagreed.

Clinging to a 17–13 advantage early in the fourth quarter of the highly contested matchup against its in-state rival with history lingering, Tigers head coach Deion Sanders had a riveting decision to make. Jackson State had already used one timeout and running the risk of using another to determine if Hunter’s catch was in fact a reception, was a risk.

But to the Pro Football Hall of Famer, it was a risk worth taking, especially given his trust in Hunter.

“Some kids will lie on a [catch] … and the ball hit the ground,” Sanders said following the Tigers’ win. “Travis don’t lie, especially to me.”

Jackson State wide receiver Travis Hunter reels in a touchdown pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders to make it a 24-13 game against Alcorn State. Barbara Gauntt/USA TODAY NETWORK

After a roughly 10-minute wrangle by officials, the prayer that Hunter, Sanders and the entire JSU football team was hoping for became a reality. Six more points added plus the extra point from kicker Alejandro Mata gave the Tigers a 24–13 advantage.

But with more than 11 minutes remaining in a close affair, the game felt far from over considering the Braves’ play up until Hunter’s improbable catch. Despite Alcorn’s vigorous, fearless performance through more than 46 minutes of the battle, JSU’s defense delivered for a team that stood eye to eye with a wall of adversity. The Braves (5–6, 4–4) were held to a field goal and 35 yards on 17 plays in the fourth quarter. Aubrey Miller Jr., Jurriente Davis, Herman Smith III and Justin Ragin were among the Tigers defenders flying all over the field disrupting the rhythm of the Braves’ offense.

JSU fans could breathe easily after Hunter’s catch, though. They were no longer sitting on the edge of their seats. Throughout the fourth quarter, with each stop by the Tigers’ defense, their heart rates—which were probably fluctuating like a seesaw at some points during the game—returned to a normalcy. As the final seconds ticked away on Alcorn’s up-and-down season, the flags were flying back and forth among JSU fans.

JSU secured the win and the program’s first-ever undefeated regular season in program history. The Tigers also earned their first win in Lorman since 2014 and became the first SWAC team since ‘91 to go unblemished in the regular season. In what will surely be a feat cherished for a long time by many, the special occasion did not feel monumental to Sanders, who watched his offense allow five sacks (season high), two turnovers and accrue a season-low in total offense (258 yards).

In addition to Hunter’s sensational catch for his second score in the game, his first came on a pick-six with 7:39 to play in the second quarter. Shedeur Sanders broke JSU’s single season passing completions record, a mark that was previously held by former Tigers signal caller Casey Therriault, along with the program’s single season touchdown record that previously held by Robert Kent.

Even more, JSU—a team that struggled to maintain a consistent rushing attack in the ‘21 season—concluded the regular season with Sy'veon Wilkerson becoming the program’s 12th 1,000-yard rusher in program history. But to Sanders, the individual accolades by his players were not equivalent of being dominant in all phases of the game.

“It’s funny that we made it [undefeated season] but I don’t feel it,” Sanders said. “The productivity we displayed today does not coincide with history to me. That coincides with complacency to me. That’s where we are offensively.”

While some of the sacks came at the decision of quarterback Shedeur, who finished the game 18-of-29 for 216 yards, a touchdown and an interception, his father is already thinking about the solutions to the offense’s woes.

“We already had a meeting about the offense,” Sanders said. “We better than that, what we displayed. We got to make it happen. A lot of teams coming up are playing us one-on-one and putting seven guys in the box … We got to win outside … we getting a lot of opportunities outside.”

The ending to an unblemished season built on the notion of dominance was culminated by a not-so-dominant performance. But Sanders, the Tigers and those who have been waiting for JSU to clinch the undefeated season will take the win and a new chapter in the record books. How fitting it is that Hunter, the player who changed the landscape of recruiting in college football, will be remembered for the play that ensured the Tigers their first undefeated season.

JSU now turns its attention to the SWAC championship game in Jackson in two weeks. The Tigers' journey toward a second title continues. But in traveling on the voyage, adjustments must be made if JSU hopes to stand at midfield with a championship trophy on Dec. 3.

