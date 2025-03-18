Gordon Sellars Cuts Recruitment List Down to Six - Includes Georgia Football
Gordon Sellars, a 2026 wide receiver has cut his list down to six and included the Georgia Bulldogs.
The 2026 recruiting class is really starting to heat up as summer approaches and one of the top prospects in the cycle is down to six schools. Wide receiver Gordon Sellars has cut his list down to Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan and North Carolina A&T. He will announce his commitment on April 18th.
Sellars is rated as a four-star prospect, the 203rd-best player in the class, the 33rd-best wide receiver and the 13th-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to composite rankings. Sellars also has official visits lined up to Clemson, South Carolina, Georgia and Michigan this summer in that order. However, that could change after his commitment is announced.
Georgia has already added multiple wide receiver commits into the 2026 class. Vance Spafford and most recently Brady Marchese out of Cartersville High School. Wide receiver's coach James Coley is coming off of a loaded wide receiver class in 2025 and it looks like he is on pace to have another impressive class in 2026, especially if Sellars gets added to the group.
Sellars is a big bodied wide receiver as he is listed as 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. Georgia has been looking to add more length into the room with the additions of Noah Thomas out of the transfer portal and CJ Wiley in last year's recruiting class. Now it looks like they might have found their next target in the form of Sellars.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL (JUCO)
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
