Gunner Stockton Decommits from South Carolina

2022 QB, Gunner Stockton has announced he will be decommitting from South Carolina and will open his recruitment process back up.

Imagine being a freshman at a high school in the North Georgia mountains and seeing a helicopter making a landing on your campus. That helicopter contains none other than Kirby Smart and he wants to talk to your coach about you as potentially being a quarterback at the University of Georgia nearly 4 years later. It seems like a made-up story, almost too good to be true, but that is exactly what happened for Gunner Stockton on January 31, 2019.

That's how much of a priority Stockton was for Georgia and just how early Kirby Smart and his staff identified his talents.

And Stockton announced today via his social media feeds, that those talents are no longer going to South Carolina to play for the Gamecocks.

"After much discussion and prayer with my family, I have decided to decommit from The University of South Carolina. Back in August, I made the decision to commit to the University, program, and staff. A lot has changed since that time, and I feel that I should reevaluate my situation. I want to thank Connor Shaw for all of his love, support, and understanding. Please no interviews at this time."

Stockton's high school coach, Jaybo Shaw is the brother of former South Carolina quarterback, Connor Shaw. The connections don't stop there either. Mike Bobo's father, George Bobo is actually the man that taught Gunner Stockton how to throw the football. There was an extreme connection to the South Carolina program.

Bobo has since left the South Carolina program to become the offensive coordinator at Auburn, and the head coach Stockton committed to, Will Muschamp was replaced by Shane Beamer. This was a foregone conclusion considering the fall out at South Carolina.

