Jake Pope Down to Five Schools

Buford safety Jake Pope has cut his recruitment down to five schools. The Bulldogs were included in the five and will vie for his commitment.

Safety Jake Pope has narrowed his recruitment down to five schools. Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, and North Carolina all make the cut for the Buford, Georgia product.

Pope is a versatile prospect that can play either safety or wide receiver at the next level. Sources around the program say that Georgia views him as a safety.

Pope has been on campus in Athens this summer and was impressed with what he saw. The Bulldogs have ramped up their pursuit over the summer, and the interest is mutual.

This is a legit 4.40 runner in the forty-yard dash. He is one of the most explosive players in the 2022 class and would be the most athletic Georgia commit if not for Malaki Starks.

The Buford coaching staff raves about Pope's work ethic. Gifted athletes can coast on their athletic traits in high school, but Pope is a perfectionist. He wants to know the nuances of both receiver and defensive back to be the best player he can be.

He fits the physical profile of a Georgia defensive back. Pope stands 6-1 and is 190 lbs. at the moment. His frame suggests that he can add weight in college and not lose any athleticism.

The Bulldogs currently have three secondary commits. Pope would be the fourth, and some think that Georgia could take as many as six in this class.

You May Also Like

The Final Question on Offense - Who Plays Left Tackle?

Most Marketable Bulldogs

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.