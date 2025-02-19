Jireh Edwards, 2026 Safety, Locks Down Official Visit with Georgia Football
Jireh Edwards, a 2026 safety, has locked down an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle are starting to lock down their official visits for the upcoming spring and summer, and the Georgia Bulldogs are already expected to host a multitude of high-end prospect. They can add another name to that list as safety Jireh Edwards has announced he will be taking an official to Athens.
Edwards announced he will be taking official visits to Auburn, Maryland, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oregon in that order. Edwards is rated as the 45th-best player in the country, the 5th-best safety in the class and the third-best player in the state of Maryland, according to composite rankings.
Georgia already has one safety committed in the class right now as Zech Fort recently committed to the Bulldogs last month out of IMG Academy.
The summer is always a major time for high school recruiting for college football programs, and Edwards will be one of many prospects in the cycle that Georgia will be trying to lock down this summer to add to their class.
Georgia Football 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Zech Fort, S
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL (JUCO)
Other Georgia News:
- This Georgia Football Streak Will be in Jeopardy During the 2025 College Football Season
- LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Posts Hype Video Ahead of Fourth Season
- Will This Be the Year the Atlanta Falcons Select a Georgia Bulldog in the NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily