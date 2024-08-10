Jontae Gilbert Announces Commitment to Georgia
Jontae Gilbert, a 2025 defensive back, has announced his commitment to Georgia football.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been hot on the recruiting trail over the last couple of months and they have kept it rolling in the month of August. Jontae Gilbert, a 2025 defensive back, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. He chose Georgia over NC State and Georgia Tech.
Gilbert is rated as a four-star prospect, the 141st-best player in the country, the 17th-best cornerback in the class and the 18th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to 247 sports composite rankings. Gilbert took a handful of official visits this summer with Georgia being in the early part of June, Georgia Tech was the next week and has a visit scheduled to NC State.
The Dawgs now have 23 total commits in the 2025 recruiting class before the 2024 college football has even started. There are still several big names left in the class that the Bulldogs are targeting, and head coach Kirby Smart and his staff usually have a flip or two up their sleeves that they throw into the mix as well. Another really solid class for Georgia.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
